Presenting the items to the Kano State government, the Special Adviser on Administration to the wife of the president, Hadi Uba said that the items are to be distributed by the Aisha Buhari Foundation are meant to target 500,000 households in the state.“The items we are presenting today to the government and people of Kano state is from the Aisha Buhari Foundation.“We have divided this palliative into three. We have food items which consist of rice, spaghetti, oil and others. We also have the Personal Protective Equipment, PPE that include gloves, goggles, facemasks, sanitisers and other things. On the other hand, we have the drugs.“We have decided to pass the PPEs to the state government to distribute to the needy. The food items will be distributed by the Aisha Buhari Foundation,” he stated.According to him, the gesture of the wife of the president is meant to cushion the effects of the lockdown in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.Uba further explained that 16 trailer loads of assorted food items including, rice, spaghetti, flour, cooking oil and milk are going to be distributed in collaboration with the state government to the needy in the state.He added that the PPEs include 300,000 hand gloves, 300,000 face masks as well as protective gowns. Also included are ten pieced of automatic dispensers among other medical items.Receiving the items on behalf of the state government, the commissioner for information, Muhammad Garba expressed delight over the magnanimity of the wife of the president and promised that the items are going to be distributed accordingly.“We assure Aisha Buhari that these items, which are currently scarce will be judiciously utilised,” he said.