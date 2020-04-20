



The Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has said that there are now 21,317 confirmed cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in 52 countries across Africa.





Africa CDC stated this in a tweet on its official Twitter handle on Sunday evening.





According to the tweet, COVID-19 has killed 1080 people in Africa, while a total of 5,203 patients have recovered from the deadly disease across the continent.





South Africa is now the highest country in Africa with 3034 cases and 52 deaths, followed by Egypt with 3,032 cases and 224 deaths, Morocco with 2,820 cases and 138 deaths, while Algeria follows with 2,534 cases and 367 deaths.

“#COVID2019 update (6 pm EAT 19 April 2020).





“52 @_AfricanUnion Member States reporting 21317 cases, 1080 deaths, and 5203 recoveries,” the health agency tweeted.





Meanwhile, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on Sunday night confirmed 86 new COVID-19 cases in the country.