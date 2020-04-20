China has been warned that Africa would retaliate inhumane treatment being meted out on its people in different Chinese cities.





African diplomats have threatened to shut down their consulates after it was evident that China no longer welcomes Africans into its major cities such as Guangdong Province, Beijing and others.





In a protest letter to the Chinese Government, a copy of which was made available to reporters, African Consuls-General noted that Africans were being denied hotel accommodation upon arrival in Guangzhou.





It also noted that Africans were subjected to an additional 14-day quarantine at various isolation centres after being cleared and issued an appropriate certificate of release by the Centralised Quarantine and Medical Observation.

The Consuls-General warned China that their home countries might retaliate against Chinese nationals living and doing business in Africa if the stigmatisation was not speedily resolved.





While accusing Chinese officials of discriminating against their nationals, African diplomats warned that the situation could degenerate if not properly handled.





In line with Article 5 of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations 1963, they called on the Chinese Foreign Affairs Office to intervene and address the complaints.





The Consuls demanded a prompt reversal of Guangdong’s policy on “the selective attack on Africans as well as unannounced visits to homes after the working hours.”





The diplomats stated, “In the consequence that the issues are not properly resolved promptly, the African Consulates-General will be left with no option but to communicate to our home country the racial bias and discrimination against Africans in China.





“We would also bring the same to the attention of the international community-United Nations, International Criminal Court, International Court of Arbitration, World Health Organisation, Amnesty International, African Union, among others.”





“We would have no option but to retaliate the same ill-treatment meted out on our nationals to the Chinese nationals in our various countries; close all the African Consulates in Guangzhou until further notice and engage in general street protest by the African Consulates-General and nationals,” the diplomats warned.



