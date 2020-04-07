 COVID-19: Adenuga fulfills N1bn donation to FG after severe bashing from Otedola | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Billionaire businessman, Mike Adenuga through his Michael Adenuga Foundation (MAF), has fulfilled its N1 billion donation to the Federal Government to fight against the dreaded COVID-19 in the country.

This is coming after billionaire business mogul, Femi Otedola redeemed his pledge days after pledging to support the fight against Coronavirus in Nigeria.

Otedola shared a post to confirm that he fulfilled his promise to donate 1Billion Naira to fight Covid-19. He posted a confirmation which was published by the Central bank of Nigeria.

In a subsequent post on both his Instagram page and Twitter handle, the former Forte Oil Chairman also called out those who are yet to fulfill their donation including Adenuga.


However, checks received by newsmen revealed that an acknowledgement letter published shows that Mike Adenuga fulfilled his pledge on April 3rd.

So far, 37 private citizens, as well as corporate organizations, have donated over 15 billion to the account which is being managed by the Central Bank of Nigeria.



