Matching words with action is the hallmark of Integrity, hence my fufillment of my 1 Billion Naira Donation which has been published above by the Central Bank of Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/zrEAasmvur April 5, 2020

This is coming after billionaire business mogul, Femi Otedola redeemed his pledge days after pledging to support the fight against Coronavirus in Nigeria.Otedola shared a post to confirm that he fulfilled his promise to donate 1Billion Naira to fight Covid-19. He posted a confirmation which was published by the Central bank of Nigeria.In a subsequent post on both his Instagram page and Twitter handle, the former Forte Oil Chairman also called out those who are yet to fulfill their donation including Adenuga.However, checks received by newsmen revealed that an acknowledgement letter published shows that Mike Adenuga fulfilled his pledge on April 3rd.So far, 37 private citizens, as well as corporate organizations, have donated over 15 billion to the account which is being managed by the Central Bank of Nigeria.