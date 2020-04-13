



About seventeen countries across the world are yet to record any case of the Coronavirus disease.





The virus started spreading from Wuhan, China in December 2019 and has been reported in over 185 countries.





Coronavirus also known as COVID-19, is a respiratory illness that can be transmitted from droplets of body fluids, such as mucus and saliva.





Due to its infectious nature, scientists, health officials have encouraged citizens to practice physical distancing, as governments declare lockdown of major cities.





Johns Hopkins University’s current data shows that more than 1.8 million people have been infected.





Global death toll of more than 110,000 has been recorded while more than 412,000 patients have recovered.





However, a few countries are yet to report any cases of the coronavirus disease so far. The countries include;



