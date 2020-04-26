The spokesman for NIS, Mr Sunday James, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja said that the returnees were technicians that went to install Industrial Machines in Togo.According to James, the 13 returnees have been handed over to officials of the Ministry of Health in Lagos for medical tests.“Also for isolation in line with Nigeria Centre for Disease Control directives on medical procedures for new arrivals into the country to curtail the spread of coronavirus,” he said.James said Seme-Krake was a major entry-exit point into and out of Nigeria, bordering the Benin Republic, adding that NIS was not taking chances in enforcing strict border patrol.He said the service would apprehend anyone that attempts to circumvent the approved routes, hence the numbers that have been turning up through the Seme-Krake border post since the border closure.He said the NIS Comptroller-General, Mr Muhammad Babandede, has advised the returnees to avoid following bush paths.This, Babandede said, would save the returnees from suffering in the hands of criminals in an effort to follow unrecognised routes.