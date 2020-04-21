The Nigerian government has reacted to reports of a vaccine for COVID-19 found in Kano State.





The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammad on Tuesday said the vaccine being hawked in Kano is fake and should not be bought.





Lai Mohammed said this while giving updates on COVID-19 during the Presidential task force press briefing on Tuesday.





He warned that the vaccine is yellow and should not be patronized or administered.

“There is a vaccine being hawked in Kano, it is yellow in colour and should not be patronized





“Nigerians are warned that the vaccine is fake and should not be bought.”





Recall that the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday confirmed there is no approved vaccine for COVID-19 at the moment.





WHO Immunization Team Lead, Dr Fiona Braka, said researches were still ongoing on the deadly viral disease.





As of Tuesday, Nigeria has a record of 665 confirmed cases of Coronavirus.





The Nigeria Center for Disease and Control, NCDC, confirmed 38 new cases in the country.