There is no respite for Africa’s largest city, Lagos, as the deadly Coronavirus pandemic spiked in the state, with 80 new cases recorded on Tuesday.Of the 195 new cases recorded by NCDC on Tuesday, Lagos raked in 80, which equalled its highest recorded figures in a day. Last Friday the state recorded 80 infections.Many had thought the State was already coming out of the woods after it recorded 33 cases on Saturday, 43 on Sunday and 34 on Monday, but that thought was buried as its Tuesday’s infections jumped to 80.So far, Lagos has discharged hundreds of survivors of the disease and recorded 19 deaths.The state now has 682 active cases to manage.