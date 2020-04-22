



The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has placed a curse on any official that diverts palliative materials.





The FCT Minister of State, Ramatu Aliyu, spoke during the inspection of palliative items for Kwali Area Council on Wednesday in Abuja.





“I beg you in the name of God, if you eat this food, you are indirectly inviting Coronavirus to your homes”, NAN quoted her as saying.





Ramatu explained that the palliative program was community-based.





“Irrespective of tribe or religion, everyone that is representing his or her own group here must know that you are the eyes of your group. If you compromise, posterity will judge you. You must stand for your people and make sure that they are served.





“It is not food for campaign and not for you to do charity for your family members. If you want to do charity, go to the market and buy your own materials for charity.





“These palliatives are from the Federal Capital Territory Administration as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari to be distributed to the poor to cushion the effect of sit-at-home”.





Receiving the items on behalf of the council, Chairman of Kwali Area Council, Danladi Chiya, thanked the minister for her diligence in the discharge of her duties.





He pledged to disburse the items equitably.