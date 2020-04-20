



United States President, Donald Trump has been criticized for “encouraging” people to break the law amid the coronavirus lockdown.





Washington State Governor, Jay Inslee, put Trump on blast on Sunday for repeated comments during his daily briefings.





Trump maintains that he did not believe that protests against stay-at-home orders were putting people at risk of spreading or contracting COVID-19.





Inslee complained that Trump was ignoring warnings of respected US officials who have been speaking against mass gatherings.

“To have an American president to encourage people to violate the law, I can’t remember any time in my time in America we have seen such a thing.





“It is dangerous because it could inspire people to ignore things that could save their lives,” Inslee told ABC Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos.





“And it is doubly frustrating to us governors. The president is asking people ‘please ignore Dr Fauci, Dr Birx, please ignore my own guidelines I set forth,’” the governor added.





Dr. Anthony Fauci, has served as the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, while Dr. Deborah Birx is White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator.





Inslee warned that Trump’s “unhinged rantings and calls for people to ‘liberate’ states could also lead to violence. We’ve seen it before.”





The governor added that he hoped there could be “restoration of leadership in the White House.”





On April 7, Fauci warned that the world may never return to the “normal” known before the pandemic.





The renowned immunologist predicted that when normalcy returns in countries, the virus will be a looming threat even with a vaccine.





“When we get back to normal, we will go back to the point where we can function as a society.





“If you want to get back to pre-coronavirus, that might not ever happen in the sense that the threat is there.”





The United States has recorded 765,000 coronavirus cases and over 40,000 deaths.





Globally, coronavirus has claimed more than 165,000 lives and affected 2.4million people.





On Sunday, Yuan Zhiming, head of the Institute of Virology in China’s Wuhan reacted to allegations that the laboratory “created” coronavirus.