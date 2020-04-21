 Coronavirus spreads to Abia, Gombe, Sokoto as NCDC confirms 38 new cases | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Coronavirus (COVID-19) spread on Monday to three more states – Abia, Gombe and Sokoto as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 38 cases in seven states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).



The new cases, which raised the national tally to 665, were recorded in Kano (23); Gombe (five); Kaduna (three); two each in Borno and Abia and one each in Sokoto, Ekiti and the FCT.



As at 11:10 pm on Monday, there were 665 confirmed cases, 188 discharged and 22 deaths recorded.

It was sweet relief for Lagos, the epicenter of the pandemic as it recorded no case yesterday.



