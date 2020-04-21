Coronavirus (COVID-19) spread on Monday to three more states – Abia, Gombe and Sokoto as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 38 cases in seven states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
Thirty-eight new cases of #COVID19 have been reported;— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 20, 2020
23 in Kano
5 in Gombe
3 in Kaduna
2 in Borno
2 in Abia
1 in FCT
1 in Sokoto
1 in Ekiti
As at 11:10 pm 20th April there are 665 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.
Discharged: 188
Deaths: 22 pic.twitter.com/k354y8KS0W
The new cases, which raised the national tally to 665, were recorded in Kano (23); Gombe (five); Kaduna (three); two each in Borno and Abia and one each in Sokoto, Ekiti and the FCT.
As at 11:10 pm on Monday, there were 665 confirmed cases, 188 discharged and 22 deaths recorded.
It was sweet relief for Lagos, the epicenter of the pandemic as it recorded no case yesterday.
