



23 in Kano

5 in Gombe

3 in Kaduna

2 in Borno

2 in Abia

1 in FCT

1 in Sokoto

1 in Ekiti



As at 11:10 pm 20th April there are 665 confirmed cases of



Discharged: 188

Deaths: 22 Thirty-eight new cases of #COVID19 have been reported;23 in Kano5 in Gombe3 in Kaduna2 in Borno2 in Abia1 in FCT1 in Sokoto1 in EkitiAs at 11:10 pm 20th April there are 665 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.Discharged: 188Deaths: 22 pic.twitter.com/k354y8KS0W April 20, 2020

The new cases, which raised the national tally to 665, were recorded in Kano (23); Gombe (five); Kaduna (three); two each in Borno and Abia and one each in Sokoto, Ekiti and the FCT.As at 11:10 pm on Monday, there were 665 confirmed cases, 188 discharged and 22 deaths recorded.It was sweet relief for Lagos, the epicenter of the pandemic as it recorded no case yesterday.