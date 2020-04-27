With the four new states, the disease has spread to 32 new states in the country.The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control made this known on its website on Sunday.It also said that 91 new cases of coronavirus were recorded in the country.The new cases bring the total number of confirmed infections recorded in the country to 1273.NCDC said, “On the 26th of April 2020, 91 new confirmed cases and five new deaths were recorded in Nigeria.“Four new states (Ebonyi, Bayelsa, Kebbi and Taraba) have reported confirmed cases in the last 24 hours.“Till date, 1273 cases have been confirmed, 239 cases have been discharged and 40 deaths have been recorded in 32 states and the Federal Capital Territory.“The 91 new cases are reported from sixteen states- Lagos (43), Sokoto (8), Taraba (6), Gombe (5), Ondo (3), FCT (3), Edo (3), Oyo (3), Rivers (3), Bauchi (3), Osun (2), Akwa Ibom (1), Bayelsa (1), Ebonyi (1), Kebbi (1).”