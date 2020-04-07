



The Presidency has replied Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state for accusing the Federal Government of favouring Lagos State above other states of the federation in the fight against Coronavirus.





The Senior Special Adviser to the President on Public Affairs, Ajuri Ngelale, said Wike was only using the Federal Government to cover-up his poor handling of the COVID-19 situation in Rivers State.





Ngelale while answering questions on a live radio programme in Port Harcourt, said there was no basis for the Governor’s comment, adding that no Governor in any part of the country would have made such comment.





According to the President’s SSA, “You will not hear anybody say the kind of things the Governor of Rivers state said.

“He (Wike) is not happy with the reaction of Rivers people to what he did. The kind of lockdown that has no concern at all for ordinary people.





“How can he lock down markets where people can no longer access basic goods and services and he thinks that people are going to be happy?





“There are PDP members who felt embarrassed by what their Governor did.





“And because he wants to distract people from the mistake he made, he is now saying that Federal government is giving Lagos money, they are not giving us money.





“As we speak, the Federal Government is setting-up a 250-bed isolation centre in Rivers State without them asking for it.”





Wike had accused the Federal government of politicizing the management of Coronavirus in other states of the federation after approving N10billion to support the Lagos state government.





“While Lagos State received a grant of N10billion as a commercial hub, Rivers State as the nation’s oil and gas hub that produces a greater percentage of the nation’s wealth has not received any support from the Federal Government,” he wrote.





“One wonders why Federal Government should single out a state out of 36 States to give support. Does it mean that support will come when a state has a record of over 50 infected persons before it gets support.





“No state should be seen as more important than any other state. This is a Federal Republic. No state is superior to others,” Wike said.



