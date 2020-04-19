







The General overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye has called on the Federal Governement to seek the help of spiritual leaders to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.





Adeboye, who made this known in a message during his Sunday live Service, commended the government for its efforts to curb the spread of the virus.





The cleric said Nigeria will soon return to normalcy, adding that the journey will be gradual.





He said, “The believe the ‘return journey to normalcy has started. I will be with you one more Sunday and we return back to our usual.

“The return journey might not be rapid but gradual and steady





“The Government has done credibly well because they are dealing with a kind they have not done before.”





“ I will suggest they include men of God I mean imam and arch bishop so they can help them with the spiritual aspect of the welfare.





“This coronavirus will receed but don’t let anyone deceive you it will not disappear hundred percent.





“Flu came it receded, Ebola came it receded. We all know it has not died completely,” he added.



