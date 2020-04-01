This was after recording nine new cases on Wednesday.With the nine new cases, Osun has a total of 14 confirmed cases to place third behind Lagos (82 cases) – first; and Abuja (28 cases) – third.Of the 82 confirmed cases in Lagos State, eight patients have been discharged from the isolation centre after recovering and testing negative.The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control announced the new cases on Wednesday, saying the total number of cases in the country had risen to 151.The NCDC said, “Out of the 12 new cases, Osun has nine; Edo- two and Ekiti has one case. As of 12:30 p.m on April 1, there are 151 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deaths.“Currently, there are 82 cases in Lagos- 82; Abuja 28; Osun- 14; Oyo- eight; Ogun – -four; Edo-four; Kaduna- three, Enugu, Ekiti – two; Bauchi- two; Rivers – one; and Benue – one.”Three former governors in Osun State – Chief Bisi Akande, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola and Mr Rauf Aregbesola – were on Tuesday nominated as members of a 21-man Food and Relief Committee to cushion effects of restrictions during the stay-at-home period meant to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state.A statement by Secretary to Osun State Government, Wole Oyebamiji, said the committee would be chaired by Asiwaju Tunde Badmus, while Chief Adebayo Jimoh would serve as the secretary.Other members of the committee are; Pastor Enoch Adeboye, Pastor Matthew Asimolowo, Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, General Alani Akinrinade (retd.), Otunba Iyiola Omisore, Chief Tunde Ponle, Rt Hon Patricia Etteh, Dr Akin Ogunbiyi, Sir Demola Aladekomo, Rt Hon Lasun Yusuff, Dr Wale Babalakin and Dr Segun Aina.Also in the committee are Mallam Yussuf Alli, (SAN), Mrs Folorunsho Alakija, Mr AbdulKabir Aliyu and Dr Deji Adeleke.