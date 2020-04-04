Leader of the proscribed secessionist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has alleged that Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo is currently critically down with the Coronavirus disease.





Nnamdi Kanu, who is a wanted man in Nigeria and could not attend the funeral of his parents, also claimed that President Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, Mamman Daura, Isa Funtua, Tukur Buratai, Lai Mohammed, Yemi Osinbajo, Sultan of Sokoto, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, Ibrahim Babangida, Abdulsalami Abubakar, have been deceiving Nigerians that the man they voted into power in 2015, President Muhammadu Buhari, is still alive.





Kanu is claiming that the man who addressed Nigerians on Sunday in a nationwide broadcast on government’s efforts in the fight against Coronavirus in the country was someone he described as Jubril Al-Sudani masked as President Buhari.





He said the same mask is being made for Osinbajo and Abba Kyari, who, according to him, are critically ill.





“Can you see how easy it is to deceive Nigerians into believing that Muhammadu Buhari is still alive and in charge when in actual he is not,” he claimed in a Facebook post.





“A mask that cost less than $10,000 is what these criminal ruling class is using to deceive their fellow compatriots but luckily for the masses, they were not able to deceive me nor the great IPOB family.





“These masks are made by taking photos of your face from various angles and moulding a three-dimensional copy from vinyl chloride resin.





“The method is so detailed, that even blood vessels and iris details are copied accurately onto the mask. Right now they are about to finish making the real life face masks for Abba Kyari and Yemi Osinbajo who is also critically ill and in intensive care.





“I will plead with Pa Ayo Adebanjo to mobilize the Yoruba race in search of Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.





“Nothing will stop God Almighty from imploding Nigeria sooner than later.





“Mind you, you can be Zinedine Zidane or Donald Trump if you want because Nigerians can’t tell the difference anyway.





“This is how they (Abba Kyari, Mamman Daura, Isa Funtua, Tukur Buratai, Lai Mohammed, Yemi Osinbajo, Sultan of Sokoto, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, Ibrahim Babangida, Abdulsalami Abubakar) have been deceiving 200 million people in the country.”





President Buhari finally addressed Nigerians on Sunday evening, announcing a total lockdown in Abuja, Lagos and Ogun States.





The president made the announcement in a nationwide broadcast on the novel Coronavirus from the Presidential Villa, Abuja, declaring that the lockdown is expected to last for 14 days.





Before the Sunday’s broadcast which was live on Nigeria Television Authority, NTA and other local stations, Kanu had claimed that Buhari was in Cuba alongside Abba Kyari, a claim he has maintained.