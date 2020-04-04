A Filipino father came up with an ingenious way of keeping his young boy in the house during the recently issued lockdown due to the rapidly spreading COVID-19 pandemic.The novel coronavirus continues to spread around the world.As in most other places, the government has enforced a social distancing programme requiring citizens to isolate themselves in their own homes and go out as little as possible.However, enforcing this type of lockdown isn’t as simple, especially when dealing with young children used to spending most of their time playing outside with their friends. But, to their credit, some parents are coming up with some creative solutions.Last week, photos of a young boy crying his heart out and sporting a rather unusual hairdo went viral on the Filipino social media, getting over 60,000 shares and thousands of comments.Oddity Central reported that the boy stubbornly refused the stay-at-home order, so his father had to come up with a way to convince him. Instead of scolding him or punishing him, he simply took a knife and gave him a rather humiliating ‘balding’ haircut.The boy isn’t happy with his new look, but his smiling dad looks pretty pleased with his work. The photos were posted on Facebook by the boy’s older sister, who explained the reasons for the unflattering haircut and also shared photos of her brother sporting his regular hairdo for comparison.“I want to laugh, but he looks so miserable,” one person commented on the photos.“It’s a bit too much, the boy looks so sad,” someone else wrote.Well, if it keeps him inside and safe from infection with the potentially deadly virus, maybe it’s worth all those tears.