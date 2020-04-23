



The Lagos State Government on Thursday, confirmed that all private and public schools in the state remain closed, to protect students amid the COVID-19 outbreak.





The Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, disclosed this while addressing reporters on Thursday.





According to Adefisayo, efforts will be intensified on the ongoing free teachings on various media, especially radio and television.





She also advised school owners who have plans to commence academic sessions for the third-term amid the Coronavirus outbreak to abandon the plans.





“The Ministry wishes to state categorically that all schools in Lagos State remain closed and have not yet been opened for the third term. The State continues to offer free teachings on various media, especially radio and television.





“Plans are also underway to ensure that our children in public schools are able to complete their term whenever the lockdown is lifted,” Adefisayo said.



