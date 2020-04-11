The Lagos State Government on Saturday, discharged another batch of four coronavirus patients who have tested negative twice.
Governor of the state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.
He said 50 patients have so far been discharged from its isolation facilities.
He said, “Today, four more patients; all male, including an 11 year old boy have been discharged from the Lagos State Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.
“The patients; 3 from IDH, Yaba and 1 from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) were discharged having recovered fully and tested negative twice to #COVID19
“This brings to 50, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our isolation facilities.
“I appeal to residents to stay at home, practice #SocialDistancing and observe the highest possible personal and hand hygiene. We are on a steady course to victory, let’s all make little sacrifices for the greater good.”
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.