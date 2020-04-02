



Lagos State Government has confirmed nine new cases of coronavirus in the state.





The State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, disclosed this on his Twitter handle on Thursday.





The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday confirmed 23 new cases.





“Twenty-three new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 9 in Lagos, 7 in the FCT, 5 in Akwa Ibom, 1 in Kaduna and 1 in Bauchi State





“As at 08:00 pm 1st April there are 174 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.“





Confirming the development, Abayomi said Lagos State now has 91 cases of the disease.





“Lagos records 9 new cases of #COVID19, 1st April, 2020.





“As of now total #COVID19 Lagos cases stands at 91. Let’s #StayHome to stop the spread of the disease.”



