



The Lagos State Government has announced the death of another Coronavirus patient in the state.





Prof. Akin Abayomi, Commissioner of Health in the state made the disclosure while confirming that it recorded 13 new cases of Coronavirus.





He said the patient who died was a 56-year-old Nigerian who visited the United States.





According to him, this brings the number of COVID-19 deaths recorded in the state to 6, adding that the state has so far recorded 192 cases.

Abayomi wrote, “A 56-year-old Nigerian male who recently returned from the United States has died of COVID-19 related complication.





“This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Lagos to 6.”



