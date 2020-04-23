



The Spiritual leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has declared that the dreaded novel Coronavirus disease is here to stay.





The COVID-19 which has since become a pandemic, started like a joke in the Chinese city of Wuhan, but has led to the death of over 170,000 people globally.





Nigeria has recorded 25 Coronavirus related deaths, with over 780 confirmed cases, while 192 persons have been discharged.





And Ayodele, in a series of prophecies he released to media houses, said the deadly disease is not ending soon.





According to him, “Coronavirus is here to stay. It is not going anytime soon.





“I see it becoming an airborne disease.





“WHO (World Health Organisation and United Nations need to look into this.





“Government should start doing things to make the economy look better. I see social distancing persisting till next year.





“COVID-19 will cause serious hunger in the world, especially Africa. There should be three days prayer to avert more COVID-19 deaths.”



