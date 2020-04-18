



Dr. Amina Umar Ganduje, daughter of Kano state governor, has gone into self-isolation after a co-member on the State Task Force on COVID-19 she worked with got infected with the virus.





Other members of the Kano Task Force team include health commissioner Aminu Tsanyawa, environment commissioner Kabiru Getso, Imam Wada, secretary of the committee and Deputy governor Gawuna, chairman of the committee.





However, all members of the team have gone into isolation after co-chairman of the committee, Professor Abdulrazaq Garba Habibu tested positive to Coronavirus.





DailyTrust quoted a reliable source within the government to have said, “You know, since they have mingled with the co-chair, whose status is now known, the best for the rest members of the committee is to go for self-isolation.





“Their specimen has been taken for test, but their results are not out for them to know their status.





“We are praying that the results would turn negative. But I can confirm to you that virtually all members of the Kano task force on COVID-19 are now in self-isolation and are waiting for their results,” the source said.





Abdulrazaq Garba Habibu, a professor of Infectious and Tropical Diseases, had since been admitted at the state isolation center at Kwanar Dawaki.





Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje inaugurated the task force on 21st March 2020 with a core mandate to curtail the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in Kano as well as rendering effective management of cases.





According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kano State as of 10:20 pm on Thursday was 21.



