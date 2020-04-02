



The French government on Thursday airlifted over 399 of its nationals from Nigeria.





They were airlifted out of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, by an Air France aircraft.





They were said to have completed all security and health checks before they boarded the aircraft.





Air France had secured permits from the Nigeria’s Ministry of Aviation and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to undertake the operations under the ‘emergency/special / humanitarian ‘ flights category.





Recall that the United States Mission in Nigeria had also evacuated its citizens from Nigeria.





The ongoing evacuations are due to the coronavirus outbreak which has killed 35,000 people worldwide.





In the meantime, Germany is also getting ready to airlift its citizens stranded in Nigeria, following the restrictions on international flight by the Nigerian government



