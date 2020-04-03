



The federal government has begun moves to bring back Nigerians who are stranded abroad amid the coronavirus pandemic.





Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), asked those willing to return to notify the Nigerian missions in their respective countries.





She added via a statement on Friday that the missions will subsequently forward their names to the ministry of foreign affairs for action.





Dabiri-Erewa, however, said the financial implications of such evacuation will be borne by the respective individuals “who will be compulsorily quarantined when they return.”









“To this end, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa urged Nigerians stranded abroad willing to return home to key into this Federal Government gesture by providing their information to the mission in their respective host countries.”





She said while embassies in several countries are also on lockdown, Nigerians willing to return should fill a form here.





Some countries have been evacuating their citizens from Nigeria amid the pandemic.



