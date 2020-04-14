



The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, has appealed to banks in the country to continue to give skeletal services to Nigerians.





This comes 24 hours after President Muhammadu Buhari extended the initial two-week lockdown by 14 days.





PTF’s National Coordinator, Dr. Sani Aliyu, who made the appeal during the daily media briefing on Tuesday in Abuja, recalled that there was an exemption for banks to provide skeletal services.





“When we implemented the cessation of movement policy two weeks ago, we did make an exemption for banks to be allowed to engage in skeletal services and following that, the financial authorities released additional guidelines to the banks.

“We are appealing to the banks to continue to provide financial services, especially the availability of cash at the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) and skeletal services within the banking halls.





“What is important for us is for banks to comply with our advice in terms of reducing mass gatherings, having hand disinfectants at the entrance point, monitoring of temperature and making sure that they observe the physical distancing measures that we have advised,” Aliyu said.



