



Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the arrival of a 15-man Chinese medical team in Nigeria.





Recall that about fifteen Chinese doctors entered Nigeria on Wednesday, with the aim of helping the country manage the spread of Coronavirus.





Reacting, Fani-Kayode on Twitter, revealed that while President Muhammadu Buhari invited the Chinese team to Nigeria, the Chinese government sent out Nigerians from their homes in China.





“Whilst Buhari is inviting the Chinese to Nigeria to “help fight Covid 19”, the Chinese Government is throwing Nigerians out of their homes, persecuting them, subjecting them to the most vile and despicable human rights abuses and mocking, insulting and humiliating them on a daily basis,” he wrote.





Meanwhile, Nigeria, on Wednesday recorded twenty two new cases, bring the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 276.