



The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has alerted Nigerians on the circulation of fake chloroquine phosphate 250mg tablets.





This was made known in a statement issued by the Director-General of the agency, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye.





She said NAFDAC was notified by the World Health Organisation of the circulation of the tablets in Cameroon.





“The falsified chloroquine phosphate 250mg tablets were manufactured by Jiangsu pharmaceutical Inc, Astral pharmaceutical New Bhupalpura, China.





“The tablets manufactured by these companies have no Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) and are in packs of 1000 tablets.

“The use of the falsified chloroquine phosphate 250mg tablets may result in treatment failure and could even cause death,” she warned.





Adeyeye warned that the labelling information on the falsified chloroquine phosphate 250mg tablets manufactured by Jiangsu pharmaceutical Inc, China is labelled with fake NAFDAC No: 028060.





She urged anyone in possession of the falsified chloroquine to submit it to the nearest NAFDAC office and advised consumers to report adverse events related to the use of the medicines to the agency.





“The Astral pharmaceuticals, New Bhupalpura, China is labelled with fake NAFDAC registration No. 0587612 and advised the general public to be aware of this drug.





“All importers, wholesalers and retailers are hereby cautioned to desist from illegal importation, distribution and sale of falsified chloroquine phosphate 250mg tablets.





“NAFDAC has strengthened its surveillance in all ports of entry to prevent illegal importation of the falsified chloroquine phosphate 250mg tablets.”



