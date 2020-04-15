



One of President Muhammadu Buhari’s media aides, Tolu Ogunlesi, has said that the €50million grant from the European Union (EU), will go to the United Nations’ Basket Fund recently launched in Abuja.





The EU on Tuesday, gave the Nigerian government the money to help in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.





A total of 373 cases have been confirmed so far in the country.





In reaction to the news, Ogunlesi tweeted: “The €50m EU Funding just announced today (at a meeting with PMB) is going into the UN Basket Fund launched recently in Abuja, and which is managed by the UN system in Nigeria.”

According to the EU’s Ambassador, Ketil Karlsen, this is its largest single contribution to the response in Nigeria and the largest support that the EU is providing anywhere outside Europe.





“We heard your call for assistance and the EU has reacted swiftly as a demonstration of our true partnership,” Karlsen said.