



President Muhammadu Buhari will decide on the two-week national lockdown proposed by governors, according to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on the COVID-19 pandemic, Boss Mustapha.





Governors of the 36 States in Nigeria had on Wednesday, “unanimously” agreed to the implementation of an interstate lockdown over the next two weeks, to help curb the spread of Coronavirus.





Mustapha, speaking at the daily briefing on Thursday, said every input including that of the governors would be collated by the committee and a report will be written and submitted to the President.





“Basically, what they are suggesting is that travel from one state to the other should be stopped with certain exemptions of essential services, petroleum products, farm inputs, fertilizer so that we can keep the wheel of our economy ready.

“Like I said, that is their proposal, the federal government is yet to make a decision and, as to whether that will be part of our report, the presidential task force will meet and take a holistic look at all the proposals that are coming in as to the next line of action going forward.



