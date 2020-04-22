



Critic, Femi Fani-Kayode has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to act fast or hundreds of thousands of people may begin to die in Kano over coronavirus.





Fani-Kayode queried the mysterious death of 150 people in Kano in the last three days.





“What the hell is going on?” He asked.





According to him, something must be done very quickly to salvage the situation in Kano State.





“If something is not done quickly by President Muhammadu Buhari, hundreds of thousands of people, particularly the elderly, will begin to die of Covid and related diseases in Kano and other parts of the north.





“In a country of 200 million, we have only tested 10,000? We are playing with fire,” he said.