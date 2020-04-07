UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has been transferred to intensive care in hospital after his coronavirus symptoms “worsened”.





Recall that the Prime Minister was admitted to St Thomas’ Hospital in London on Sunday.





The spokesman attached to his office on Monday, said Johnson was moved to intensive care unit on the advice of his medical team.





Johnson is reported to have asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputise “where necessary”, BBC reported.

The statement from his office read: “Since Sunday evening, the prime minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas’ Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus.





“Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the prime minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the intensive care unit at the hospital.





“The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication.”



