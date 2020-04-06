



Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist, Bill Gates, has said that life can only fully return to normal once a ‘vaccine’ to combat the Coronavirus (COVID-19) is available globally.





Gates said this in an interview with the U.S. broadcaster, Fox News on Sunday.





According to him, work needed to be done quickly on the development of a new vaccine to enable a “billions of doses capacity” as soon as possible.





“Things will not get back to truly normal until we have a vaccine that has gotten out to the entire world,” Gates told Fox News.

“Developed nations, like the U.S., will be able to combat the virus sooner or later, but the virus needed to be defeated globally,” he added.





On Thursday, Gates called on the U.S. government to start constructing factories for the most promising vaccine developments in the fight against the virus.





“Because many of the top candidates are made using unique equipment, we’ll have to build facilities for each of them, knowing that some won’t get used,” Gates said on his blog.





“Private companies can’t take that kind of risk, but the federal government can,” he said.





Recall that Bill Gates had last month said there is no time to waste, and several things should be happening immediately to deal with the outbreak of Coronavirus.





The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared Coronavirus a global pandemic.





The disease has killed nearly 6,000 people globally in less than three months.



