



The founder and General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries, Auchi, Edo State, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has responded to Advocacy for Alleged Witches (AFAW) challenging him to heal anyone with a confirmed case of COVID-19.









He was quoted as saying, “I am challenging the founder of Omega Ministries, Apostle Suleman to demonstrate his so-called gift of healing under agreed medical and scientific conditions.





“I ask Suleman to heal a person with a confirmed case of COVID-19 and get a thousand US dollars. This challenge has become necessary because Apostle Suleman has in a recent video urged the government of Nigeria to allow him and other pastors with the gift of healing into the isolation centres so that they could pray and heal those who have been infected by the virus.





But, reacting, Apostle Suleman on his Twitter page said he will send the details of COVID-19 patients he has healed.





He wrote, “A certain Leo Igwe says I should heal COVID-19 and get a 1000dollars. I will send you the details of those already healed, so you can investigate.





“ I am not the healer, God is. To mention 1000 dollars, shows you are broke and poor, keep it. You need the money more than me.





“A pastor speaks for the oppressed and gets arrested, you are silent. He feeds the hungry, you are silent.





“He employs hundreds of jobless folks. You are silent yet you claim to be a Christian, he replies to critics and you are quick to say he should behave like a man of God? hypocrites.”



