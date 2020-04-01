



Former Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State has donated a sum of N25 million to the state government as his personal contribution to contain the spread of Coronavirus in the state.





The Ogun Central Senator has also concluded plans to support 25,000 households across the state during this period of lockdown.





In a letter he addressed to Governor Dapo Abiodun on Wednesday, Amosun said: “Please be notified that the sum of 25 million Naira has been transferred and cleared into Access bank account number: 13484210113 – Ogun State Coalition Against COVID-19, as my personal contribution for the management of COVID-19 challenges in Ogun State.





“ I am also in constant touch with Federal agencies within and outside the state, with a view to offering maximum assistance to our people in these trying times.

“In addition, arrangements are also in place to assist in ameliorating the challenges arising from the COVID-19 lockdown in Ogun State within this period, by supporting 25,000 households across the state.”





In his prayers, Amosun said: “It is my fervent prayer that almighty God will see our people in Ogun State, and indeed Nigeria, through the COVID-19 pandemic.”



