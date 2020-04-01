He made this known while giving an update on his Twitter handle on Wednesday.The commissioner said the last confirmed coronavirus case recorded in the state was on Tuesday.He said, “The total #COVID-19 cases in Lagos is now 82. Eight patients have so far been discharged following their full recovery. One of the confirmed cases, who is an American citizen, has been evacuated to the USA.”It was gathered that the United States Mission in Nigeria had commenced evacuation of its citizens from Nigeria.This is happening after Germany, Israel, and France evacuated their nationals following the rising cases of coronavirus disease in the country.The Embassy confirmed the development Monday night on its official Twitter handle, @US Mission Nigeria.It said multiple emergency flights departing from Lagos and Abuja had been confirmed for this week.The mission asked Americans booked for the flight not to come to the airport until they had been contacted by officials.