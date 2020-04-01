The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has disclosed that there are now 5,786 confirmed cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in 49 countries across Africa.





The health agency also said that Coronavirus has killed 196 people in Africa and South Africa is number one with most COVID-19 cases of 1,353 in the continent.





According to Africa CDC, there are 412 COVID-19 recovery cases in the continent.





Africa CDC said this in a tweet on its official Twitter account @AfricaCDC on Wednesday morning.





“#COVID19 – SURVEILLANCE UPDATE: 1 APRIL 2020 – 9:00 am EAT,” Africa CDC tweeted.





“African Union Member States (49) reporting COVID-19 cases (5,786), deaths (196), and recoveries (412) by region.”





Recall that Africa CDC had provided an update on Coronavirus on Tuesday.







