



The General overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Sunday commissioned an isolation facility at the Redemption Camp.





Adeboye’s wife, Foluke disclosed this in a post on Twitter.





According to her, the facility is part of their contribution to help the Nigerian government fight and stop the spread of Coronavirus in Nigeria.









The post read: “So as to contribute our own quota and not leave everything to the government, the glory of God we commissioned the RCCG Centre for Disease Control and Prevention at the Camp.





“It is my prayer that all patients that would use the facility will be cured in the name of Jesus.”





As at Saturday, the number of Coronavirus cases in Nigeria is 214, NCDC confirmed



