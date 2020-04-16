Public Relations Officer of the service in Plateau, ASC Martha Banda, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Jos.Banda said the amnesty was in line with the decision of the Federal Government to decongest the correctional centres in the country, as a measure to contain the spread of Coronavirus in the country.NAN reports that the President Muhammadu Buhari on April 8, approved the release of 2,600 prisoners in the country.Banda explained that 57 of the inmates were granted amnesty by the state, while six others were pardoned by the federal government.“You will recall that the federal government had directed that all custodial centers be decongested to avoid the spread of the Coronavirus in the county.“In an effort to decongest correctional facilities in Plateau, Governor Simon Lalong graciously approved the request of the Comptroller-General of the Correctional Service and granted amnesty to 57 state offenders.“The federal government also granted amnesty to six inmates, bringing the number to 63 prisoners who are affected across the 7 custodian centers in Plateau,” she said.Banda said the categories of convicts that benefitted from the pardon were the ill-health, the aged, those who have served 75 per cent of their sentence, six months or below yet to serve.She, however, said those who were convicted over violent offences like murder, armed robbery, terrorism, kidnapping, and rape did not benefit from the gesture.