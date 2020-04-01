Thirty-one coronavirus patients in Ghana have been discharged after recovering from the disease.





Kwaku Agyemang, the country’s health minister, broke the news during an interview with journalists on Tuesday.





The country has confirmed 161 coronavirus cases, of which five deaths have been recorded.





Agyemang said the 31 recovered patients will be monitored closely in their respective homes.

“We have conducted some tests and 31 persons out of the total active cases have not shown symptoms,” he said.





“I keep on emphasising that the fatality rate in Ghana is very low so Ghanaians should not be scared. The five persons who have already lost their lives had underlying medical conditions.”

Also, Senegal has had 40 recoveries out of 175 cases. This means there is 22.9% COVID-19 recovery rate in the country.





Algeria has 46 recoveries out of 716 cases — 12.3% recovery rate. Burkina Faso has 32 recoveries out of 261 cases — 12.3% recovery rate — while Ghana, which has had 31 recoveries out of 161 cases, has 19.3% recovery rate.





Globally, over 830,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed, according to Worldometers, a website which provides real-time updates on the virus situation globally.





At least 176,000 people have recovered while over 41,000 people have died from the disease.