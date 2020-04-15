



President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated British Prime Minister Boris Johnson following his discharge from the hospital.





Boris had been admitted to the hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.





In a congratulatory letter dated April 14, Buhari said: “I received with great relief the news of your discharge from hospital after being successfully treated for COVID-19.





“We all join you in appreciating the wonderful staff at both the hospital and the NHS who worked round the clock to look after you and those afflicted by COVID-19.”

Buhari also wished the prime minister “full recovery and good health in the coming days.”





The prime minister had contracted the disease on March 27 and went on self-isolation afterwards. He was admitted to the hospital after showing persistent symptoms of the disease.





A day after, he was transferred to the intensive care unit after his condition worsened.





He was discharged on Sunday. A statement by Downing Street said the PM would continue his recovery at his country residence, Chequers but would not resume work immediately.





After Johnson was hospitalised, Dominic Raab, UK foreign secretary, had taken over the reins of government.