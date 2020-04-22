The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control made this known on Tuesday night.It said the state recorded 59 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed infections in the state to 430, while 107 recoveries and 16 fatalities have also been reported.The NCDC said, “117 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported; 59 in Lagos, 29 in FCT, 14 in Kano, 6 in Borno, 4 in Katsina, 3 in Ogun, 1 in Rivers and 1 in Bauchi.“As at 11:25 pm 21st April, there are 782 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged – 197. Deaths – 25.“Five cases previously reported in Lagos State have been transferred to Ogun State. Therefore, Lagos has reported 430 confirmed cases while Ogun has reported 20 confirmed cases.“As at 11:25 pm 21st April, breakdown of cases by states: Lagos-430, FCT-118, Kano-73, Osun-20, Ogun-20, Oyo-16, Katsina-16, Edo-15, Kwara-9, Kaduna-9, Akwa Ibom-9, Borno-9, Bauchi-8, Gombe-5, Delta-4, Ekiti-4, Ondo-3, Rivers-3, Jigawa-2, Enugu-2, Niger-2, Abia-2, Benue-1, Anambra-1 and Sokoto-1.”