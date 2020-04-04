



Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL, has asked Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, to confirm if those discharged from isolation centres for testing negative for Coronavirus were treated of Malaria instead of COVID-19.





The group, in a statement on Saturday signed by it’s Chief Press Secretary, Richard Dianabasi Odung, said that the manner which Nigeria discharges Coronavirus patients is surprising.





Recall that the group’s National President, Princewill Chimezie Richard tested positive to COVID-19 and now in undisclosed isolation centre.





Reacting to the news of the government inviting medical practitioners from China to come to Nigeria, the group wondered why Nigeria will be needing such medical help when it has been successfully handling the disease and discharging patients.

BNYL said Nigerian medical doctors were supposed to be deployed to help China discharge its patients.





“[We are] wondering how China who are still battling with the COVID-19 will come and help Nigeria, whereas Nigeria is treating and discharging more than them.”





BNYL also asked the government to pay N30,000 allowance to the citizens who are clamoring for it, adding that donated funds is not government money and should not be shared among government officials who are positive.