



The New Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Command, CP Joseph Mukan has countered claims by Governor Nyesom Wike accusing security agencies of sabotaging the enforcement of the order on border closure.





CP Mukan at his maiden media briefing at the Command’s Headquarters on Moscow Road, Port Harcourt also exonerated Police officers from allegations that they collected bribes to compromise their duty.





While assuring citizens of Rivers State that there will be zero tolerance for corruption, the CP assured that he will be focused, professional, apolitical and firm in discharging his mandate.





The commissioner also called for partnership in crime-fighting with citizens that are structured towards community policing in every part of the state, assuring that there will be police visibility, proactive crime-fighting and control measures.

“It is not only the Police that are manning these borders; all other agencies are involved. It is a collective duty that we are operating there.





“And if they are telling you that the Police are sabotaging, it is not true. Do your proper investigation and know what transpired.





“No Policeman is involved in allowing people to penetrate and come through the borders, unauthorized. That is the basic truth.





“We are making efforts because we have enough men on the ground there. They are encouraged and we visit them constantly and make sure that they are on the ground. They are usually properly briefed before they go for border patrols,” he said.





The new Commissioner of Police in Rivers State assured that Information and Communications Technology will be fully utilized in crime-fighting.





The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, had said that the state government would establish a task force to replace federal security agencies manning its borders.





Wike explained that the establishment of a task force to man the borders became necessary because of the likelihood of sabotage from federal security agencies.





While signing the Executive Order RVSG-02 No. 3 -2020 Wike said, “This is the third Executive Order that I will be signing since the coronavirus pandemic started. This third Executive Order is very important.





“We suspect there will be sabotage on the part of the security agencies. That is why we are appointing a task force to man our borders. We owe our people a duty to protect them. There is likely to be sabotage. Our Task Force will be at the borders to protect our people.”



