Ehanire made the announcement while speaking at the daily Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 briefing.He noted that the Chinese tested negative after completing their compulsory 14-day isolation period.He said: “As for the Chinese persons who came in, the test has been done after they were quarantined for 14 days. All of them were negative.”After that, the Federal Ministry of Health is done with that particular case.“The Chinese medics will be providing technical support to Nigeria in its fight against COVID-19, and also sharing experiential strategies of how their country curtailed the spread of the virus.”The Executive Director of China Civil Engineering Construction Cooperation(CCECC), Jacques Liao, had also said: “the primary purpose of the team is to provide CCECC employees with critical and necessary healthcare.”The Chinese medical personnel arrived in Nigeria on April 8.