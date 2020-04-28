



Osagie Ehanire, minister of health, says Chinese doctors who are in Nigeria to assist in the fight against coronavirus tested negative for COVID-19.





On April 8, a 15-man team from China arrived in Nigeria with medical supplies to aid in efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic.





On the team are doctors and nurses who completed their mandatory 14 days quarantine on April 22, after which their samples were taken for test by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).





The federal government had earlier acknowledged delay in the readiness of the test results but promised that they would be made public once ready.





“On the results of COVID-19 tests carried out on the medical team from China, the response we have is that for one reason or the other, the results are not out at the moment. But I want to assure you that our country Nigeria will announce the results because we already said we will give you feedback on the conducted tests,” Olorunnib Mammora, minister of state for health, had said.





Speaking at the presidential task force briefing on COVID-19 in Abuja, on Tuesday, Ehanire said the results are ready.





He said all the medical personnel tested negative for the virus, adding that the ministry of health is done with close monitoring of the team.





“As for the Chinese persons who came in, the tests have been done after their 14 days quarantine. All of them were negative and after that, the federal ministry of health is done with that particular case,” he said.





As of Monday evening, Nigeria recorded 1,337 cases of COVID-19, out of which 255 patients have been discharged and 40 have died.



