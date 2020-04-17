



Wuhan, the Chinese city where the coronavirus was first recorded, has revised upward its official death toll from COVID-19 by 50 percent.





The government, on Friday, added 1,29o to the death toll in Wuhan. The death toll in the city was previously reported to be 2,579.





It also said the confirmed cases of the virus were revised upward by 325. The total number of cases recorded in the city now stands at 50,333, with 3,869 deaths.





The adjustment also brought the number of deaths across China to 4,632 with 82,692 confirmed cases of the disease.

This revision comes amid accusations that China had not been transparent in its management of the coronavirus pandemic.





Explaining the reason for the revision, the authorities said the deaths had gone unaccounted for as there had been late reports from medical institutions, while some patients had died at home as hospitals were overwhelmed and struggled to cope in the early stages of the outbreak.





They said the figures had been revised to show “accountability to history, to the people and the victims,” and to ensure “open and transparent disclosure of information and data accuracy”.





“A surging number of patients at the early stage of the pandemic overwhelmed medical resources and the admission capacity of medical institutions,” Wuhan municipal headquarters for COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control said.





“Some patients died at home without having been treated in hospitals.





“During the height of their treating efforts, hospitals were operating beyond their capacities, and medical staff was preoccupied with saving and treating patients, resulting in belated, missed and mistaken reporting.





“Coronavirus figures not only concern people’s health and lives but also the credibility of the government. The revision of the figures not only protects citizens’ rights, it also shows the government’s respect for each individual.”



