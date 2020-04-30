



China’s government has responded to allegations made by U.S president Donald Trump that they would try to make him lose his re-election bid.





Trump had earlier said that he believed Beijing wants his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, to win the election to ease the pressure Trump has placed on China over trade and other issues.





Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a daily briefing, that the Asian country has no interest in interfering in U.S presidential election.





He said; “The U.S. presidential election is an internal affair, we have no interest in interfering in it. We hope the people of the U.S. will not drag China into its electoral politics.”





On Wednesday, Trump also said he was looking at different options in terms of consequences for Beijing over the Coronavirus pandemic.





He and other top officials have blamed China for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus.





Geng reiterated during Thursday’s briefing that China was a victim of the epidemic and not its accomplice.





Geng added that attempts by “certain politicians” to shift the blame to Beijing would only “expose the problems of the U.S. itself”.





“The U.S. should know this: the enemy is the virus, not China,” he said.