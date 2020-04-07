



China has reported no COVID-19 death in a day, the first time since the outbreak of the disease in the country.





On Tuesday, the published daily updates of the coronavirus showed that no death was recorded in 24 hours, though the government is facing allegations of under-reporting figures.





The National Health Commission said it had 32 confirmed cases who arrived from foreign countries.





Also, 30 new asymptomatic cases were reported in the country.





The government had restricted entry of foreigners into the country as concerns over a second wave of infections rise.





Government officials said the lockdown in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, might be relaxed on Wednesday and allow residents to go out of the city.





In March, Wuhan reported no new case of the disease in 24 hours.





“Today we have seen the dawn after so many days of hard effort,” Jiao Yahui, a senior inspector at the National Health Commission had said.





According to Worldometers, the Asian country has recorded 81,740 cases of the virus with 3,331 deaths. 77,167 patients have recovered from the disease in the country.



