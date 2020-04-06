In a trending video obtained by Nigerianeye, journalists and security operatives were captured standing close to Funke Akindele and her husband in a bid to take their picture and record a video.Taking to social media, Opeyemi Aiyeola wrote:” Ok the Bello’s @funkejenifaakindele n @jjcskillz are being persecuted for breaking the law. Correct they shld be persecuted but ejor making a show at this extremely delicate n sensitive time of a pandemic is what I don’t understand. Are these people not more than 20?Where’s the practice of social distancing? Whose breaking the law now?”, she asked.Mr Macaroni, Instagram comedian and actor wrote:” Funke Akindele in court!!! Wait, isn’t this the exact same reason she was arrested ?Who will arrest those in this video now?”Outspoken actress and filmmaker, Beverly Naya said:” Imagine being prosecuted for breaking a law only to be surrounded by a swarm of people breaking the exact same law. Weird times! Break the law to enforce it? Smh!”.In the same vein, Iyabo Ojo wrote: “What happened was wrong no doubt, however, we’re all humans and no one is perfect.So on her behalf & hubby I apologise once againIt’s going to be ok dear, stay strong @funkejenifaakindele @jjcskillz this shall pass.Moreover, I will like to bring to your notice sir, that everyone most especially the media personnel who went to court today on this issue should all be quarantined bcos there was no social distancing in display. Thank you sir @jidesanwoolu “.